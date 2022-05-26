1 dead after ammonia leak in Kamloops, B.C., industrial park

One person is dead following an ammonia leak in a Kamloops, B.C., industrial park Thursday morning.

"Sadly we can confirm there was one fatality as a result of this incident," the City of Kamloops said on Twitter hours after the leak was first reported.

B.C. Emergency Health Services previously told CTV News paramedics had transported three patients to hospital, including one who was in critical condition.

Six other people were assessed on scene.

Officials said the leak was discovered at 790 East Sarcee St., in the Mount Paul Industrial Park, forcing the evacuation of a number of nearby businesses.

Five paramedic ground crews and two supervisors were called to the scene, according to BCEHS. Kamloops RCMP officers were also dispatched to control traffic in the area,

"The scene is now stable and evacuated businesses and other citizens can go about their business," the city said Thursday afternoon.

"The investigation is ongoing as to how the ammonia was released."

WorkSafeBC said a team of occupational health and safety officers has been deployed to Kamloops to launch an investigation, but could not provide any further details.

The B.C. Coroners Service is also investigating.

Ammonia is commonly found in refrigeration systems, fertilizers and cleaning products, and high concentrations can be fatal "within a few breaths," according to WorkSafeBC.

Back in 2017, an ammonia leak in the small community of Fernie resulted in tragedy, claiming the lives of three men at the local hockey arena.

An investigative report later released by Technical Safety BC blamed the leak on an aging ice-chilling system that was well past its service life, and warned of increased reports of ammonia-related incidents in the refrigeration industry.

This is a developing story and will be updated.