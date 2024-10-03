1 dead, 2 rescued after floatplane crash in B.C.

One person is dead after a floatplane carrying three people crashed Wednesday evening in a remote inlet on British Columbia's central coast.

The Port Hardy RCMP are investigating the crash, which was reported in Warner Bay on Seymour Inlet, around 7:50 p.m.

A logging camp workboat rescued two of the three passengers on board, according to a statement from the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Victoria.

A third occupant was found dead at the scene and was recovered by a tactical search and rescue unit, according to police.

B.C. Emergency Health Services says one ambulance was sent to the scene but no patients were transported to hospital.

The JRCC says it dispatched a CH-149 Cormorant helicopter and a Canadian Coast Guard vessel to the scene.

The cause of the crash has not been determined.

An RCMP underwater recovery team and marine services unit have been called to assist in the police investigation.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada and the BC Coroners Service will conduct separate investigations into the deadly crash.

"Port Hardy RCMP offer their sincere condolences to the family, friends and everyone impacted by this fatality," the local RCMP detachment said in a statement Thursday.