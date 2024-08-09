Jessica Berglund appointed as new chief civilian director of B.C. police watchdog

The Ministry of the Attorney General has announced a new leader for the province's police watchdog.

It says Jessica Berglund has been appointed to the position of chief civilian director of B.C.'s Independent Investigations Office by Attorney General Niki Sharma.

The announcement comes following the retirement of Ronald J. MacDonald, who served in the role for seven years.

The statement says Berglund is a lawyer with 21 years of experience at B.C.'s workers' compensation agency, WorkSafeBC, where she held various legal and senior management roles, including director of occupational health and safety investigations.

It says she was also president of the board of directors of Pathways Clubhouse, a mental-health organization in Richmond, B.C., from 2016 to 2022.

The statement says the Merritt, B.C., native also served as a member of the board of the Lawyers Assistance Program from 2006 until 2012.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 9, 2024.