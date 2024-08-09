VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Victim succumbs to injuries after 'serious assault' in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside

    Police tape blocks an alley off Hastings Street following what authorities describe as a "serious assault" on Aug. 9, 2024. Police tape blocks an alley off Hastings Street following what authorities describe as a "serious assault" on Aug. 9, 2024.
    After the victim succumbed to his injuries, an assault in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside that left a man in critical condition early Friday is now being investigated as a homicide.

    Authorities said officers responded to reports of a man in medical distress near the intersection of Main and Hastings streets shortly after 1:30 a.m.

    There was a major police presence in the area following the incident, and the alleyway off Hastings and Gore Avenue remained cordoned off with police tape hours later.

    In a news release, the Vancouver Police Department described the incident as a "serious assault," but did not provide any further details on the nature of the victim's injuries.

    In an update just after 5:30 p.m., police said the 23-year-old victim had since died in hospital. The department did not share further information about how he died.

    "Investigators believe the suspect and victim knew each other. There is no public safety risk at this time," the department said.

    So far, no one has been arrested in connection with the killing.

    Authorities asked anyone with information on what happened to contact the VPD's Homicide Unit at 604-717-2500.

    With files from CTV News Vancouver's Kaija Jussinoja 

