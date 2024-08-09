Police officer injured in hit-and-run, driver in custody: Langley RCMP

The Langley RCMP says one of its members was struck by a vehicle late Friday morning while conducting traffic enforcement.

The officer was hit around 11:20 a.m. on 208 Street and 50A Avenue, according to police, who say the vehicle then fled north on 208 Street.

“The police officer was transported to hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries,” the detachment wrote in a news release.

In an update a few hours later, police said their investigation had led them to "a nearby address," where they took a 22-year-old Langley man into custody and recovered the suspect vehicle: a blue Infiniti G35.

In the update, Supt. Adrian Marsden, the officer in charge of the Langley RCMP detachment, thanked the public and paramedics for their help responding to the hit-and-run.

"Given the egregiousness of his injuries, our officer’s fate likely could have been far worse if it had not been for the kindness of those who helped," Marsden said. "It proved to us once again how lucky we are to live and work in this community."

The Langley RCMP said its investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information or dash cam video is asked to call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200 and quote file number 24-25379.