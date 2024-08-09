B.C. police nab 58 allegedly impaired drivers going to and from Shambhala Music Festival
Police with B.C.'s highway patrol say they caught dozens of allegedly impaired drivers during a crackdown at the Shambhala Music Festival in Salmo.
Over two days, police say they “sifted through” more than 30,000 attendees driving to and from the festival, which ran from July 26 to 29.
According to a news release issued Friday, 39 drivers were handed 24-hour suspensions for being impaired by drugs, and 19 drivers were charged with drug-impaired driving.
A 24-hour licence suspension is a lesser charge under the Motor Vehicle Act given to drivers who were found to be impaired by drugs, but not enough to be charged criminally, Cpl. Melissa Jongema explained to CTV News.
The 19 drivers were “significantly impaired,” and were therefore hit with criminal charges, she said.
In addition, the BC Highway Patrol says it handed out 144 unspecified Motor Vehicle Act charges, made five controlled substance seizures, and conducted one seizure related to possession for the purpose of trafficking.
Police also arrested two people on outstanding warrants.
The Shambhala Music Festival’s code of conduct on its website states that the possession or sale of illegal substances is not allowed and could result in being ejected from the grounds.
