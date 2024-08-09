Fire at Nanaimo restaurant likely intentionally set: RCMP

Mounties in Nanaimo say a fire that damaged a downtown restaurant early Friday morning was most likely set intentionally.

The blaze, at Bar Luna on Victoria Road, was first reported around 4:50 a.m. Within minutes, firefighters were on scene and kept the fire to the exterior of the building, police said.

The fire left the exterior of the restaurant with extensive damage, and the interior sustained smoke and water damage, according to police.

“Based on discussions with City of Nanaimo fire inspectors, the fire is deemed suspicious in nature and was most likely intentionally set,” said Const. Gary O’Brien in a news release Friday.

The restaurant wrote on social media that it will remain closed for the time being, and that it will share updates as it receives more information.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.