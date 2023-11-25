1 arrested, taken to hospital after tractor rolls over on B.C. highway

One person has been arrested and taken to hospital for treatment after police attempted to stop a tractor from driving on Highway 1 in Surrey Saturday afternoon.

Surrey RCMP said its officers attended the scene at the request of BC Highway Patrol officers, who were the first to respond.

The call came in around 12:35 p.m., Mounties said in an email to CTV News, adding that the tractor was "possibly involved in a protest."

BCHP officers were dealing with another call when they encountered the tractor and attempted to stop it, Surrey RCMP said.

This resulted in "an initial collision when the tractor struck a police vehicle," police said.

"The incident ended when the tractor rolled over as it tried to take the on ramp to Highway 1 westbound."

Images from the scene at 176 Street where it crosses Highway 1 show the large farm vehicle on its side next to an RCMP SUV with a mangled driver's side door.

Paramedics and firefighters could be seen wheeling a person on a stretcher into an awaiting ambulance.

Mounties said one person was taken into custody and transported to hospital with "yet-to-be-determined injuries."

Traffic on 176 Street – which is also known as Highway 15 and Pacific Highway – may be disrupted "for some time" as officers deal with the situation in the road's northbound lanes, police said.