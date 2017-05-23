

CTV Vancouver





Police have identified the victim of Tuesday's fatal shooting in East Vancouver as a 33-year-old woman.

Officers found Janice Nicole Bryant suffering from gunshot wounds after being called to East 7th Avenue and St. Catherines Street shortly after 5 p.m.

Bryant was rushed to hospital but succumbed to her injuries shortly after arriving. Her death marks the city's eighth homicide of the year.

Const. Jason Doucette said investigators don't believe the shooting was random, but police have released few other details about what happened.

A credible source told CTV News the victim may be the wife or girlfriend of the intended target.

So far, no arrests have been made and authorities have not released any suspect descriptions. Witnesses said a silver Toyota that had its windshield shot out was seen driving away from the area after the gunfire rang out.

Anyone with information on the killing is asked to call the Vancouver Police Department's Major Crime Section at 604-717-2500.

Tipsters who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.