An RCMP officer has been charged with assault in connection with an arrest took place in Surrey in March.

According to a release issued Tuesday, members of the Surrey RCMP and Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Services were taking a man into custody at around 8 a.m. on March 31 on property-related offences.

Police later received information that an officer had allegedly assaulted the suspect during the encounter. The Surrey RCMP’s Professional Standards Unit investigated the allegations.

On Tuesday, Cpl. Todd Abram of the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Services was charged with one count of assault. An RCMP Code of Conduct investigation is being conducted at the same time.

Abram is currently on administrative duties, the statement said, but his status within the force is subject to ongoing reviews.

His next court date has not yet been set.