

CTV Vancouver





Police are asking for help to locate a car they believe was involved in a hit-and-run crash on the Granville Street Bridge this summer.

Hours after the Celebration of Light fireworks ended on August 6, a driver in the southbound far left lane struck a pedestrian who was walking in traffic -- and fled the scene.

The 22-year-old man suffered serious injuries. Although he has since been released from hospital, his rehabilitation is ongoing, according to authorities.

The investigators have narrowed their search to a Toyota Camry with the model years 1992 to 1994.

It's believed the front driver's side headlight was damaged in the crash.

Const. Jason Doucette said the driver would have known they hit someone.

“With the information about the damaged headlight, and the vehicle make and model, we are hopeful someone will come forward to help us figure out what happened," he said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call the VPD’s Collision Investigation Unit at 604-717-3012.