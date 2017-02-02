B.C.'s police watchdog has completed its investigation into the crash that killed Const. Sarah Beckett last year and submitted a report to Crown for possible charges.

The Vancouver Island Mountie died after a suspect crashed a pickup truck into her cruiser at a Victoria-area intersection in the early morning hours of April 5, 2016.

Beckett, a married mother of two, succumbed to her injuries within the hour. She was 32 years old.

An alleged impaired driver has already been charged in her death, but the Independent Investigations Office's probe was focused on another RCMP officer who tried to pull the pickup over prior to the collision.

"The civilian's vehicle did not stop and collided at the intersection resulting in the death," the IIO said in a statement Thursday.

"The IIO’s investigation includes the circumstances surrounding the collision and the subsequent information provided by the subject officer to the RCMP."

A gap in information delayed the agency’s probe into the crash by more than a week. Though Mounties contacted the watchdog shortly after the collision, it did not launch its investigation until April 15, when it received additional details about officers potentially having tried to stop the suspect vehicle.

"The IIO was notified of the incident immediately but released jurisdiction based on initial information provided to the IIO. Subsequently, police provided further information that resulted in the IIO commencing an investigation." the watchdog said.

It will be up to the Criminal Justice Branch to determine whether to approve charges against the Mountie, whose name hasn't been released.

The IIO is tasked with probing any police actions that result in death or serious injury, and only forwards its findings to prosecutors if it believes an officer potentially committed an offence.

It does not recommend whether charges should be approved, however, and its threshold for referring cases to Crown is lower than other law enforcement agencies.

The RCMP’s separate investigation into the suspect driver, Kenneth Jacob Fenton, resulted in a slew of counts, including impaired driving causing death, fleeing from police causing death, and dangerous driving causing death.

Fenton was released on bail, and his trial has been delayed several times, most recently in January.