There's still more than a month to go before daylight saving time ends, but there's already renewed talk about scrapping the controversial practice in B.C.

On Friday, mayors from the Union of B.C. Municipalities passed a resolution calling on the provincial government to hold public consultations "with a view to abolishing" the biannual time change.

"Research has shown the practice of changing to (daylight saving time) each spring can have a negative impact on people's health and cognitive awareness," the resolution reads.

After the vote, Premier John Horgan said he'd prefer to keep the time change, but he's willing to listen to feedback from the public.

"I like the extra bit of sunshine," he told CTV News.

Horgan said he isn't aware of a grassroots movement demanding B.C. eliminate daylight saving time, but encouraged anyone who feels passionately to contact him.

"Send me an email," he said.

The province conducted a review of daylight saving time in 2006, and said the vast majority of those consulted were in favour of maintaining the status quo.

Most of Canada observes the time change, outside of Saskatchewan, as does almost all of the United States. That could make sticking with one time all year a bit complicated for some.

But there have been pushes to do away with the change. A petition launched in Kamloops two years ago managed to collect more than 26,000 signatures.

A key argument of daylight saving time opponents is that the switch impacts people's sleep, and can contribute to a spike in accidents. One study found car crashes jump as much as 20 per cent the Monday after clocks spring forward.

Whatever happens, clocks will definitely be turning back in a few weeks. B.C. returns to standard time on Nov. 5.

With files from CTV Vancouver's St. John Alexander