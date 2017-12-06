

CTV Vancouver





Transit police are investigating after a 17-year-old reported being attacked by another SkyTrain passenger because of her faith.

The girl said she boarded a Canada Line train at Waterfront Station after work, at around 10 p.m. Monday.

A man became verbally abusive as soon as she boarded the train, she said, and his actions quickly escalated from verbal threats to physical violence.

In a lengthy Facebook post, she wrote that the stranger called her names and threatened to kill her and all Muslims. He then grabbed her headscarf and pulled her face toward his crotch, she wrote.

She described the man slapping her across the face.

"He hit me and everyone watched as he did so. Everyone stayed seated and did not utter a word but one man," she wrote.

That man stepped in to help her, shoving the attacker away. He then stood between them until the aggressive man left the train at Vancouver City Centre Station.

Paramedics and transit police met the girl at Yaletown Station, and she was able to provide them with a couple of photos. Transit police have confirmed they're investigating but provided few details on the case.

The teen's brother told CTV News he believes the attack was a hate crime.

"He really segregated and singled out a person of Muslim ethnicity," Abdul Fadel said Tuesday.

"It's not fair for people to walk around with fear. It's not fair at all. Especially in this city, for someone to walk around knowing they could be subject to a serious attack. That's not fair at all."

The girl's family is grateful to the man who stepped in to protect the victim.

"He did the right thing and he was very, very pivotal in how this situation could have played out. She never would have gotten the photo if he didn't intervene. He should go as a very clear example of how these situations should be dealt with," Fadel said.

In her Facebook post, the teen described the man as "once a stranger now a dear friend."

While the family praised the stranger who intervened, they said they are also disheartened that only one person on a crowded train took action to stop the attack.

"Please stay safe, and please... If ever you witness someone being harmed or looks in distress do NOT HESTITATE to get up and help," the girl wrote.

"It saddens my heart that so many people watched as I was being attacked and assaulted simply because of a man who knew nothing of me but chose to judge me based on the hijab I wear. Stay safe and please help one another."

With reports from CTV Vancouver's Ben Miljure and Nafeesa Karim