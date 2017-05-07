

CTV Vancouver





Elections B.C. reports that a total of 614,389 B.C. residents voted in advance polls before the May 9 provincial election, nearly 250,000 more than the early-bird turnout four years ago.

Advance polls were open for six days this year, two more than in 2013 when a total of 366,558 people cast ballots early to make up more than 20 per cent of the total vote. Voter turnout for the previous election was 57.1 per cent with 10 ridings – including ones in Richmond and Kelowna – having less than half of voters participating.

The province currently has a total of 3,156,991 eligible voters, according to Elections B.C.

With two days to go until election day, all three party leaders were in the Lower Mainland. Premier Christy Clark was out campaigning Sunday at events in Surrey, Coquitlam and Maple Ridge, while NDP leader John Horgan stumped with the party’s candidates in the Vancouver-False Creek, Vancouver-Fraserview and Coquitlam-Maillardville ridings.

Green party leader Andrew Weaver was in New Westminster accompanied by high-profile supporter David Suzuki to try and drum up support for local candidate Jonina Campbell.