Police have charged an 18-year-old man after “several controlled substances including fentanyl” were found at a home in Abbotsford.

In a statement issued Wednesday, police said they were executing a search warrant at the home of Akshay Sachdeva on Wednesday, June 7, when the substances were found. The quantity remains unclear.

As a result of the search, Sachdeva, 18, has been charged with four counts of possession for the purposes of trafficking in controlled substances.

Sachdeva, who police say is linked to the Lower Mainland gang conflict, had been released on recognizance of bail for an assault charge dating back to May at the time of his arrest.

Anyone with information about the incident or gang-related crime in the area is asked to contact investigators at 604-859-5225 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.