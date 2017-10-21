

CTV Vancouver





2017 has been a good year for British Columbia’s tourism industry so far, according to data recently released by Statistics Canada.

Some 18,499 more people visited the province from abroad this August than did so in August 2016, according to the agency. Year-to-date, the province has received 113,473 more international visitors than it did in 2016.

The August numbers represent an increase of 2.3 per cent, while the year-to-date numbers are up 2.8 per cent.

Notable surges in visitors in August came from Mexico (up 18.3 per cent compared to last August), Germany (12 per cent), and Australia (9.8 per cent), and visits from Asia and Europe have increased by 6.8 and 3.5 per cent, respectively, on a year-to-date basis.

Full data on international visitors to the province is available at the Destination BC website.