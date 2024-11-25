VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Vancouver Whitecaps drop head coach Vanni Sartini

    Vancouver Whitecaps head coach Vanni Sartini paces the sideline during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Houston Dynamo, in Vancouver, on Saturday, July 20, 2024. (Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press) Vancouver Whitecaps head coach Vanni Sartini paces the sideline during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Houston Dynamo, in Vancouver, on Saturday, July 20, 2024. (Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press)
    Share

    Two weeks after the Vancouver Whitecaps’ playoff run ended in the first round, the team has fired head coach Vanni Sartini.

    Whitecaps FC CEO Axel Schuster made the surprise announcement Monday morning, thanking Sartini for his leadership over the last six years.

    “Vann gave his all to this club and city,” Schuster said, in a statement. “He embraced everything with passion and enjoyed tremendous success along the way.”

    The decision to part ways with the coach was “not taken lightly,” the CEO said.

    “We have taken important steps each year and it is now the right time for someone else to lead this group on the pitch with fresh and new energy,” Schuster added.

    The process of finding the next Whitecaps coach is already underway.

    This is a developing story and will be update.

     

