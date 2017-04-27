Two months after issuing a public plea for real estate advice, actor Neil Patrick Harris has found his Vancouver "digs."

NPH tweeted Wednesday that he was settling in to Vancouver and loving his new place.

"Vancouver is a delight, especially when the sun is out," Harris wrote in a post thanking realtor Rick Orford for his help securing accommodation.

Orford said there are few details about the home that he's able to disclose, but he told CTV News the place is a "9 out of 10" for the "How I Met Your Mother" star.

Harris's search for a property in the city began in February, when the U.S. A-lister asked his 26.5 million Twitter followers: "Anyone have a sweet penthouse in Yaletown that they aren't using..?"

He even set up a mailbox, Digs4NPH@gmail.com, for people to send suggestions.

So I may be heading back to Vancouver for a while. Anyone have a sweet penthouse in Yaletown that they aren't using..? Digs4NPH@gmail.com — Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) February 22, 2017

In a true display of Canadian hospitality, some responded to his tweet offering up various other arrangements including an air mattress, a room in a Langley townhouse, a room with a view in Squamish and an RV missing its wheels and motor.

One suggested he check out Trump Tower, something the star actually did while walking through the downtown core in April.

Another poked fun at the city that recently approved a tax on owners of vacant homes – a measure the government hopes will free up some properties for renters – writing, "Good news @ActuallyNPH, Vancouver is filled with empty homes. 26,000 last I heard!"

@CTVVancouver good news @ActuallyNPH , Vancouver is filled with empty homes. 26,000 last I heard! — PortMoodyGuy (@portmoodyguy) February 23, 2017

Airbnb wrote back, letting Harris know the company has "hundreds" of places for him to stay. "Have fun in the city of glass!" the tweet read.

Although the offers poured in, Harris tweeted earlier this month that he was loving Vancouver, but still trying to find the right place for his family.

The actor is in the city for work, filming the second season of "A Series of Unfortunate Events."

He posted a photo earlier this year of his character's signature ankle tattoo of an eye, confirming the show was renewed.

We got picked up for Season 2 of A Series of Unfortunate Events. I got this to celebrate. #firsttattoo #anklebone #oof #olaf #scampstamp @andersonluna @unfortunatetv @netflix A post shared by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Mar 13, 2017 at 1:42pm PDT

The show, which airs on Netflix, is based on a popular children's book series of the same name, and its first season was filmed in Vancouver last spring and summer. According to YVRShoots.com, the series is set to shoot from April 17, 2017, until April 20, 2018.

But Harris, who plays the show's main villain Count Olaf, is no stranger to B.C.

He's been spotted across the province, occasionally with his family in tow. Last year, he went to the Vancouver Pride Parade, hiked the Stawamus Chief in Squamish, spent his anniversary with husband David Burtka in Tofino, and brought their young children up the Grouse Mountain gondola.

Harris has publicly professed his love of B.C., and praised Vancouver as a "fantastic city" in an article published in the New York Times earlier this year.