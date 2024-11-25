TransLink to release winter preparedness plan

TransLink is set to share its plans to keep commuters moving this winter as temperatures drop across Metro Vancouver.

The company began testing new winter-rated bus tires last year. The results of that trial and any new strategies being used this season are expected to be shared at a press conference late Monday morning.

When freezing temperatures arrive, TransLink installs tire socks on some of its fleet.

It also calls in additional staff to co-ordinate with municipalities on snow-clearing priority routes.

On the SkyTrain, a de-icing solution is used and trains are run overnight to stop snow from building up on guideways.

During days with poor weather, transit riders are encouraged to build in extra travel time and plan commutes using its trip planner.

A major snowstorm last winter saw massive delays and cancellations across the system. TransLink urged users to restrict their rides to "essential travel only" as the operator worked to maintain service levels across the region despite the treacherous road conditions.