B.C. teen donates Taylor Swift tickets, raises $26K in charity raffle

A dad and his 10-year-old daughter from Prince George, B.C., will be heading to the Eras Tour in Vancouver next month after winning highly coveted Taylor Swift tickets in a charity raffle.

The pair of tickets were donated to the Courtenay-based Lake Trail Community Education Society on Vancouver Island by a 19-year-old volunteer, Sophia Valliant, who says on the charity’s website that she had two extra seats and “just couldn’t decide who to take.”

She organized a friendship bracelet making party for fellow Swifties on Nov. 13, during which the lucky winners were announced. In total, the event raised $26,657 for the organization.

“I’m so excited to go with other Swifties! I just wish I had more tickets so I could take everyone,” Valliant said in a news release issued Saturday.

Winner Kathleen Strut says she entered the draw to give the tickets to her partner Chris and daughter Layla, who are both T-Swift fans.

“My partner has been trying for two years to get tickets, and I thought this would be a great bonding experience for him and Layla, as it would also be her first major concert,” she said in the release. “I never win these kinds of things, but I figured even if I didn’t win, the money was going to a great cause.”

Strut’s friend sent her the video of her name being announced during the livestreamed draw, and she didn’t believe it at first, according to the organization.

“I had to replay it three times because I was in shock! I started buzzing and called my partner right away—he’s still in shock,” she said. “Once we got everything situated, I told Layla. Her mouth dropped open, she squealed, and then asked, ‘What am I going to wear?’”

The charity says Chris and Layla are putting together matching costumes inspired by Taylor Swift’s RED era.

“We are beyond grateful to everyone who participated, donated, and supported this fundraiser. The funds raised will go directly toward our programs that build community and food security. This event has shown how generosity can create lasting impacts,” said executive director Anna Rambow, in the release.

Taylor Swift’s three-night run at BC Place begins on Dec. 6.