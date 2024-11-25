VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Canadian border agents seize 246 kilos of cocaine in B.C.

    A detector dog assisted with the seizures of cocaine at the border between British Columbia and Washington state. (CBSA) A detector dog assisted with the seizures of cocaine at the border between British Columbia and Washington state. (CBSA)
    Share

    Canadian border officials in British Columbia have seized nearly a quarter-tonne of cocaine that was coming into the province in three separate smuggling incidents in recent weeks, according to the agency.

    All three shipments were discovered inside commercial trucks, yielding a combined haul of 246 kilograms of the drug with an estimated street value of $6.6 million, the Canada Border Services Agency said in a news release Monday.

    The first seizure was made on Oct. 18, when border guards discovered 82 kilograms of cocaine in a truck entering Canada at the Pacific Highway port of entry in Surrey, according to the agency.

    Two weeks later, another truck stopped at the same crossing was found to contain 119 kilograms of cocaine hidden under some lumber and a tarp.

    Finally, on Nov. 9, border guards at the nearby Aldergrove crossing uncovered approximately 45 kilograms of cocaine stashed in two bags inside the cab of a truck, according to the CBSA.

    The agency says all three drivers were arrested and transferred into the custody of the RCMP's federal organized crime unit.

    Canada's public safety minister lauded the Mounties and the CBSA in a statement about the seizures Monday.

    "With this significant seizure, it's illegal drugs that won’t end up in our communities, and profit that won't end up in the hands of organized crime," Dominic LeBlanc said.

    The CBSA says foreign nationals caught smuggling drugs into Canada can face removal and a ban on returning to the country.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Trump promises a 25% tariff on products from Canada, Mexico

    U.S. president-elect Donald Trump said on Monday that on his first day in office he would impose a 25 per cent tariff on all products from Mexico and Canada, and an additional 10 per cent tariff on goods from China, citing concerns over illegal immigration and the trade of illicit drugs.

    NDP support for part of Liberal relief package in question, as House stalemate persists

    After telling Canadians that New Democrats would back Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's holiday affordability package and help pass it quickly, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh now wants it split up, as he's only ready to support part of it. Public Services Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said the Liberals are 'certainly open to working with the opposition parties,' to find a path forward.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News