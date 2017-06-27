Superstar Ryan Reynolds has come home to shoot the sequel for the superhero flick "Deadpool."

While some production for "Deadpool 2" has already taken place on Vancouver Island, multiple scenes for the Hollywood blockbuster will be filming in the Vancouver area for most of the week.

It kicks off Tuesday night between 7 and 11 p.m. with a scene on a small tower at 1090 West Pender Street, according to a production notice from TCF Vancouver Productions posted to buildings in the area.

The Deadpool filming notices use the working production title Caribbean Blue, an apparent reference to a 1991 Enya song.

Residents were advised that the area would be "brighter than usual" because of the lights, and an unmanned drone would be flying above the shooting location.

Night-time scenes will be filmed in the area of Cambie and West Cordova Streets on Wednesday and Thursday night.

Residents were advised the alley behind The Cambie and Pub 340 would be used Wednesday for a scene involving two characters having a conversation.

This Vancouver alley is being transformed for a Deadpool 2 shoot later this week. No sign of Ryan Reynolds yet! pic.twitter.com/ftACqCHdzV — Shannon Paterson (@ctv_shannon) June 27, 2017

The two characters will run down the alley behind Revolver and one will be hit by a car in the 300-block of Cambie Street. The scene will require the road to be shut down from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Filming will also require some traffic shutdowns on West Cordova Street for several days.

The week’s shoots will culminate with a scene shot on the rooftop at 314 West Cordova Street on Friday night that will involve bright lights shone from several buildings and a crane producing "rain effects."

Vancouver police will be assisting film crews with safety, traffic control and street closures in the evenings, says TCF Vancouver Productions.

Reynolds shared a photo of the slate for filming Monday, saying it "feels good to be back."

The sun sets on day 1. Feels good to be back. This dog can hunt. A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Jun 26, 2017 at 8:58pm PDT

B.C. film lovers have been buzzing since the actor posted a photo of Deadpool lying down in front of Hatley Castle at Colwood's Royal Roads University on June 17.

The castle has been used as the X-Mansion in several X-men films.

The first film featured several Vancouver locations, including the Cobalt Hotel on Main Street, No. 5 Orange strip club, and part of the PNE grounds.

The initial production in 2015 made headlines locally when an action sequence shut down the Georgia Viaduct for several days.

"Deadpool 2," starring Reynolds, Josh Brolin, Zazie Beetz and Morena Baccarin, is set to hit theatres on June 1, 2018.