British Columbia’s police watchdog is investigating after an officer-involved shooting at a homeless camp in Kelowna left a man with serious injuries.

At about 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, an RCMP officer was dispatched to help a Kelowna bylaw officer who was responding to a complaint at the homeless camp, located on Duck Lake Road.

In a statement Thursday, Mounties said a male camper allegedly pulled out a knife and approached the two officers.

The RCMP officer was unable to de-escalate the situation and allegedly fire their weapon, striking the man.

The camper, who has not been identified, was arrested and taken to a local hospital where he is receiving treatment for serious injuries.

No one else was injured during the incident.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has since taken over the investigation and is working to determine the connection between the officer’s action and the man’s injuries.

Potential witnesses are asked to call the IIO at 1-855-446-8477.