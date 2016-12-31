An investigation is underway after human remains were discovered by a family walking their dog in Vancouver's Pacific Spirit Park Friday afternoon.

University RCMP says the discovery was made by the family in the area of Imperial and W. 16th Avenues near the University of British Columbia around 3 p.m.

The dog emerged with what appeared to be a human bone after scavenging in the woods.

Officers were called to the scene, and searched the heavily wooded area covered in deep snow and pools of water.

Forensic examination confirmed the bone is human, but its origin has not yet been determined.

An investigation that includes the RCMP and the BC Coroner’s Office is ongoing in the area where the bone was located. Police say “thick forest underbrush, deep snow and ice” is complicating the search.

Users of Pacific Spirit Park are asked to report any suspicious circumstances in the area to University RCMP.