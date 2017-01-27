B.C. Premier Christy Clark brushed off questions about adopting cash-for-access rules in the province Friday, the morning after attending a $5,000 per plate fundraising dinner for her party.

Clark was asked whether she'd consider introducing any of the changes currently being drafted by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government, which has faced mounting criticism over its own elite fundraising events.

"We'll see how it works. I think it's an interesting idea so we're watching it," said Clark.

The provincial Liberals hosted a pricey private dinner at Mission Hill Winery in Kelowna the previous evening, where donors paid thousands of dollars each to be in her presence.

Tickets to past events that have come under public scrutiny have reportedly sold for as much as $20,000.

The proposed federal rules would ban hosting fundraisers at private homes or clubs, and require every event to be publicly advertised. The government would also be forced to release a report on each fundraiser.

They would not ban cash-for-access events outright, however, and none of the rules would apply to provinces, which currently have vastly different approaches to political donations.

Democracy groups list B.C.'s system as one of the loosest and most troubling, as it allows limitless donations from corporations, unions and even donors from other provinces and countries.

"It is problematic to have foreign companies have leverage over our government to make decision in their favour. The only people who should be having a say in the laws in B.C. are British Columbians," said Lisa Sammartino of the non-profit Dogwood Initiative.

Clark noted her government is working to improve the system by voluntarily posting donation information online within 10 days of receiving of payments. B.C. law only requires parties to file financing reports within 90 days of the election.

"When someone donates, we report it," she told CTV News. "Now, the NDP are refusing to follow our lead on that. I hope they do, because I think that also offers a real level of transparency."

But her party has likewise refused repeated calls from the NDP to end corporate and union donations. NDP Leader John Horgan is putting forward a new bill to ban the donations, which are already prohibited federally and in Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia, in February.

The NDP has not released how much it raised last year, but received $3 million in 2015.

The provincial Liberals received just over $12 million last year, more than half of which came from just 185 people, according to the opposition.

Earlier this month, in response to public pressure, Clark promised to stop accepting a $50,000 annual stipend, paid on top of her $195,000 salary, for her fundraising efforts for the party. She will instead be reimbursed for individual travel expenses.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Kent Molgat