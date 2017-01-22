Experienced skier from Alaska killed in avalanche near Nelson, B.C.
The BC Coroners Service says a woman is dead following an avalanche near Nelson, B.C. (Google Earth). Jan. 22, 2017.
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, January 22, 2017 12:21PM PST
Last Updated Sunday, January 22, 2017 3:07PM PST
NELSON, B.C. - Police say a woman from Anchorage, Alaska was the victim of fatal avalanche near Nelson, B.C.
RCMP say the 32-year-old was skiing with two others near Qua Peak in the southern part of the province on Saturday morning.
All three are described as experienced back country skiers who had avalanche training and proper equipment.
Mounties say the group was going down a slope when snow broke away, causing a large avalanche that trapped the trio, but they were able to use their inflatable avalanche bags.
RCMP say the two surviving skiers radioed for help after finding their friend buried and unresponsive.
The woman was taken to Nelson by helicopter, where she was pronounced dead.
Police have not released her name.