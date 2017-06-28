

The Canadian Press





Residents of a downtown Vancouver tent encampment have honoured an eviction notice and have left the site -- but they haven't gone far.

Rather than be split up among several city shelters, about 50 of the campers have relocated to a vacant, city-owned site close to the port and adjacent to the Rogers Sugar building near Franklin Street and Glen Drive.

The residents were evicted from a piece of land they had occupied since April.

The city says that land has been leased to a group intending to build a social housing development.