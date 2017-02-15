

CTV Vancouver





A date has been set for the grand opening of the Trump International Hotel & Tower in downtown Vancouver, and two of the U.S. president's offspring are expected to attend.

Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump will be at a ribbon cutting ceremony for the project on Feb. 28, according to a public relations firm representing the hotel.

Talk Shop Media said the $360-million tower boasts of an "unrivaled list of amenities," which includes an Ivanka Trump-branded spa, a Drai's nightclub and a Trump Champagne Lounge.

It's also been a lightning rod for controversy in the city, however, drawing scorn from city officials and attracting several groups of protesters both before and after Donald Trump's election victory.

Vancouver police said they plan to monitor the hotel’s grand opening, and will deploy additional resources if necessary.

In one of the most recent protests, organized in late January, people gathered at the property to picket Trump's travel ban against seven Muslim-majority countries.

The Women's March, held the day after Trump's inauguration, drew the largest crowd so far.

The tower was originally supposed to be completed last summer, but the opening was pushed back at least twice.

A lawsuit launched by Holborn Developments blamed the delays on a contractor that allegedly failed to meet requirements or correct issues with the construction.

That contractor, Urban One Construction Management, denies all of the claims.

Trump International Hotel & Tower is the second tallest building in Vancouver, behind the Shangri-La Hotel, at 69 storeys.