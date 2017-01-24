The developer of the Trump International Hotel & Tower in downtown Vancouver has launched a lawsuit blaming a contractor for a slew of construction issues that allegedly delayed the opening.

The tower was originally scheduled to be completed last summer but the opening date was pushed back to November, then to January.

Rooms appear to be available for booking on the hotel's website starting Wednesday.

Reasons for the delays haven't been detailed publicly, but a lawsuit filed by Holborn Developments last week outlines numerous issues it claims held up construction.

Among them are alleged failures by contractor Urban One Construction Management to meet "trade contract requirements" or correct "deficiencies, or incomplete or unsatisfactory items, regarding the work performed."

Holborn's lawsuit also accuses Urban One of "failing to ensure that the mechanical and electrical work" was done properly or even that appliances provided for the tower "were in good and working condition."

According to the claim, the work contracted to Urban One was not ultimately finished on time, resulting in delays to the Trump-branded project's completion.

CTV News reached out to Urban One Tuesday, and the company's president responded with a statement denying all of Holburn's claims.

"There is no substance or merit behind the allegations identified in the lawsuit... and we intend to vigoroursly defend against these claims," Allan Beron said in an email.

None of the allegations in the suit have been proven in court.