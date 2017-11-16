

Megan Devlin, CTV Vancouver





A car struck another car in a Burnaby intersection on Wednesday, pushing it to hit two pedestrians—killing one of them.

The pedestrian who died was a woman in her 70s. The second pedestrian, a man in his 70s, is expected to survive.

The collision happened around 2:30 p.m. at Willingdon Avenue and Moscrop Street, next to Moscrop Secondary School.

Both drivers were unharmed and stayed at the scene. A black car with damage to its front driver's side could be seen in the intersection following the collision.

This is the same intersection where driver Emily Shaene was killed in a hit-and-run in March 2016.

Oliver Smith, a Burnaby resident, says the intersection is "dangerous" and that he was nearly hit earlier this week.