Chain reaction crash kills elderly pedestrian, injures second
Megan Devlin, CTV Vancouver
Published Thursday, November 16, 2017 12:54PM PST
Last Updated Thursday, November 16, 2017 12:55PM PST
A car struck another car in a Burnaby intersection on Wednesday, pushing it to hit two pedestrians—killing one of them.
The pedestrian who died was a woman in her 70s. The second pedestrian, a man in his 70s, is expected to survive.
The collision happened around 2:30 p.m. at Willingdon Avenue and Moscrop Street, next to Moscrop Secondary School.
Both drivers were unharmed and stayed at the scene. A black car with damage to its front driver's side could be seen in the intersection following the collision.
This is the same intersection where driver Emily Shaene was killed in a hit-and-run in March 2016.
Oliver Smith, a Burnaby resident, says the intersection is "dangerous" and that he was nearly hit earlier this week.
I was nearly hit there twice a few days ago while walking over the marked crossing. The first driver went through ignoring me, missing me by a few feet. The second had to slam on their brakes. This is outside a school and has no flashing lights to activate. It's dangerous!— Oliver Smith (@si1versmith) November 16, 2017