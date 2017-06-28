

CTV Vancouver





Mounties are trying to track down a man who was caught on camera pepper spraying a car full of people during a road rage incident in Coquitlam.

According to the RCMP, the suspect was involved in a heated argument with another driver about who had the right-of-way near Lougheed Highway and Brunette Avenue the evening of April 17.

The man eventually got out of his vehicle, described as a black Mercedes, and discharged pepper spray into the other car, a grey Kia. Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said all four people in the Kia came into contact with the spray, and though nobody required hospitalization, it was a painful experience.

"It's definitely something you want to avoid," McLaughlin said.

On Wednesday, more than two months after the incident, Mounties released an image of the suspect in the hopes that someone will recognize him and come forward. He's described as an Asian or South Asian man in his late teens or early 20s who is just under six feet tall and has a slim build.

McLaughlin said the victims are not to blame for what happened, but he urged drivers who find themselves in a confrontation on the road to try and remain calm, even when they’re in the right.

"There's never any excuse to use a weapon against another vehicle, however there are ways you can be safer on the road," he said. "If you can be cool when somebody approaches you, whether you're in the right or the wrong, you can really help keep your family safer."

Dashboard camera video of the pepper spray incident has been circulating on Facebook, but McLaughlin said anyone who believes they recognize the suspect should contact RCMP directly rather than risk naming the wrong person publicly on social media.

"Let us handle it. We don't want people continuing an already ugly confrontation by trying to take some kind of vigilante action," McLaughlin said.

Anyone with information on the case can contact the Coquitlam RCMP detachment at 604-945-1550.