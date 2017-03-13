A pair of carnival workers who have found themselves $7-million richer after a lottery win say they're "done" with living in a travel trailer.

Richard Bourgeois and Michelle Wishard found out late Sunday night they matched all six numbers in this weekend’s Lotto 6/49 draw.

"I said 'holy sh*t we got all six numbers. I'm still shocked," Bourgeois told CTV Vancouver while at the BCLC offices picking up his cheque with Michelle on Monday.

The couple, 48 and 43, work for West Coast Amusements, Western Canada's largest traveling midway operation.

Currently living in a travel trailer in Langley, one of their first priorities is looking for a "cheap" piece of land somewhere rural, perhaps Hope or Aldergove, and a house – though nothing extravagant.

"Just something small -- don't have to be a half a million dollars, even a double-wide trailer that's brand new is good enough for me," Bourgeois said.

In addition to helping out family members in B.C. and Newfoundland, the couple says they're going to talk to a financial advisor so they "don't get ripped off."

They're also planning a nice holiday, though the destination is still in the air. The pair may visit Newfoundland, the Yukon, or maybe even Cuba.

After struggling for many years in what he calls "a hard life," Bourgeois says he's going to quit his job and retire early.

"I don't have to worry about anything the rest of my life," he said. "I'm going to relax."