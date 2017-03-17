

A Burnaby city councillor is calling for stronger safety measures on a stretch of Canada Way where two people died in a grisly crash this week.

The collision scene was marked with flowers Friday, one day after a black sedan lost control and slammed into a hydro pole between Burris Street and Sperling Avenue.

The occupants, a man and woman whose names haven't been released, died at the scene.

It wasn't the only fatal crash the stretch has seen in recent years; people were killed in the same area in 2011 and 2013.

Coun. Colleen Jordan said more enforcement could help, but it's not feasible to have police standing there all day and night.

"I would like to see photo radar come back," said Jordan. "Especially in… high-crash areas where there are especially dangerous circumstances."

The City of Burnaby previously installed a speed reader board on Canada Way, but it hasn't been working for weeks.

CTV News brought a radar gun to the area on Friday and recorded drivers going as fast as 80 km/h, 30 km over the speed limit.

Area residents said the stretch of road is dangerous, with cars zooming by too often.

"They go too fast," Manuel Borlinha said.

The cause of Thursday's crash is still under investigation, but Mounties said speed is a likely factor.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim