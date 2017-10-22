Body found on rural Okanagan property 'suspicious': police
RCMP Cpl. Dan Moskaluk speaks to the media gathered at the Lake Country Police station in Winfield, B.C. on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Desmond Murray
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, October 22, 2017 4:47PM PDT
VERNON, B.C. -- Police say human remains have been discovered on a rural property north of Vernon, B.C.
RCMP Cpl. Dan Moskaluk says in a release that officers were executing a search warrant at the property on Saturday when the remains were found.
No details about the remains have been released and Moskaluk says the matter is being treated as suspicious.
Police and the BC Coroners Service are both investigating.
Moskaluk says the search of the rural property is ongoing.