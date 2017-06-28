

CTV Vancouver





An Air Canada plane landed shortly after taking off from Vancouver International Airport Wednesday as passengers reported hearing strange noises coming from the aircraft.

Flight 8570 was headed for Regina when the crew decided to land at Kelowna International Airport for a mechanical inspection.

"Emergency landing after some unsettling rattling noises," one passenger wrote on Twitter.

But a spokesperson for the airline told CTV News it wasn't an emergency landing but a precautionary measure.

"Passengers were not at risk. No emergency was declared," Teri Udle, communications manager for Jazz Aviation, said in an email.

"We sincerely apologize to our passengers for inconvenience to their travel plans. Safety is always our top priority."

According to Kelowna airport staff, passengers remained on board the aircraft during the mechanical inspection. The plane was ultimately deemed safe and took off once again for Saskatchewan.