

CTV Vancouver





At least three people have died following an ammonia leak at an arena in Fernie, B.C. on Tuesday.

Few details have been provided, but the city confirmed the deaths in a statement posted online. The deceased have not been publicly identified pending notification of next of kin.

Emergency crews were called to the Fernie Memorial Arena located on 6th Avenue, and a hazmat team from a refrigeration company was brought in to help contain the leak.

Fernie fire chief Ted Ruiter says the deaths have been hard to process.

"Anytime you're dealing with fatalities it's always tough," he said of the event's impact on his crews. "We're a small city and everybody knows each other. It's very hard to deal with, for sure."

Ruiter said B.C.'s Ministry of Environment is also sending staff to assist with monitoring and to determine what the next steps will be.

The BC Coroners Service confirmed it's investigating the deaths, as it does with all sudden or unexpected fatalities.

The surrounding neighbourhood was evacuated. All homes in the area bordered by 9th Street, 13th Street, Highway 3 and 6th Avenue were included in the evacuation. Streets surrounding the arena were also closed.

The RCMP are now leading the investigation of the site.

Updates will be posted on its website as they become available.

With files from the Canadian Press