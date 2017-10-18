

CTV Vancouver





The three people believed to have been killed by an ammonia leak at a Fernie, B.C. hockey arena Tuesday were workers doing routine maintenance, according to the mayor.

The deceased have not been publicly identified, but Mayor Mary Giuliano said two of them were locals who worked for the city.

The third was a contract employee from Calgary who worked for CIMCO Refrigeration.

Some of the properties surrounding Fernie Memorial Arena remain under an evacuation order, including the Fernie Curling Rink, 7-Eleven, and Trinity Lodge retirement home, but Giuliano said residents have been going out of their way to support evacuees.

"We've suffered tragedies but we're a pretty tight little town," she said. "I'm proud of our town. We'll be there for one another."

Hotels were provided for about 25 displaced residents, according to officials.

A local state of emergency that was declared in the aftermath of the ammonia leak also remains in effect as crews work to address the potential "threat to property and life."

Officials said the state of emergency will last seven days unless the city or minister decides it can be cancelled sooner.

A hazmat team from CIMCO Refrigeration was brought in to help contain the leak, and staff from B.C.'s Ministry of Environment was dispatched to assist with monitoring.

Fernie Fire Chief Ted Ruiter said the tragedy has been difficult for the community to process.

"Anytime you're dealing with fatalities it's always tough," he said Tuesday. "We're a small city and everybody knows each other. It's very hard to deal with, for sure."

The RCMP is investigating what happened, as is the BC Coroners Service, which probes all sudden or unexpected deaths in the province.

Officials arrived at the arena on 6th Avenue Tuesday afternoon to find others performing CPR on one person. During a search of the building, two others were found dead.

Mounties will look into whether there was anything criminal about what happened, but have still not been able to go inside and collect evidence.

The fire chief said the chemical is commonly used in refrigerators and arenas.

With files from The Canadian Press and CTV Calgary's Ina Sidhu