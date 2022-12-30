YVR to keep additional supports in place in face of heavy post-holiday arrivals schedule

Approximately 65,000 passengers are expected to arrive in Vancouver before the weekend, and the airport plans to keep additional baggage staffing in place to ensure people get home with their belongings in tow.

The Vancouver International Airport announced it was operating at 97 per cent of originally scheduled flights as of 10 a.m. Friday, following a winter wallop that caused major disruptions for days.

“As we begin to recover from winter storms in other regions of the country and operations at other airports continue to effect flight schedules and cause flight delays and cancellations, we are maintaining our enhanced passenger support teams for the foreseeable future,” according to the YVR update.

That included additional baggage staffing, which the airport says will “support airlines in reunited checked bags with passengers.”