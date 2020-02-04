VANCOUVER -- Vancouver International Airport has issued a winter weather advisory and is recommending travellers leave extra time when heading to the airport on Tuesday.

The South Coast was hit with another blast of winter weather on Tuesday, which is having some impact on operations at YVR.

"Starting to see some delays due to low visibility and winter weather at YVR," said a tweet from the airport around 12 p.m. "Passengers are advised to check with their airline for the latest info and leave plenty of time to get to YVR."

At least 27 flights arriving at YVR were cancelled as of 4 p.m., and more than a dozen departing flights were cancelled. Many of the delayed departing flights were destined for other parts of B.C.

The advisory from the airport also encouraged passengers to check-in online, leave lots of extra time, and check their flight status before leaving for the airport.

"Remember that inclement weather around the province or country could affect your flight," said the statement.