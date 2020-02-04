VANCOUVER -- Commuters taking transit on Tuesday may need to prepare for delays as Metro Vancouver gets hits with another round of snow.

The region was placed under a snowfall warning by Environment Canada, with anywhere from five to 20 centimetres of snow expected to accumulate.

TransLink warned its customers early Tuesday morning that bus and SkyTrain service could be impacted because of the weather.

"Please allow extra travel time and bundle up," the transit operator said in a tweet.

In an effort to reduce delays for Millennium Line users, TransLink said trains on that route will operate with four car trains to increase its capacity, but with reduced frequency.

TransLink also said extra staff will work to help customers and co-ordinate with municipalities on snow clearing if any "priority routes" are impacted. Special trucks will be out spreading de-icing solution on the trolley wires, and brass cutters will be installed on some trolley buses so they can be used to cut through ice on the wires.

By 7 a.m., there were 102 service alerts on TransLink's bus system, but it's unknown how many of those impacts were because of weather conditions.

If conditions do deteriorate further, TransLink said it will replace articulated buses with 40-foot conventional buses since they can be more agile on steep and slippery areas. They'll also use tire socks on buses on Burnaby Mountain and on North Shore routes where traction is an issue.

While unrelated to the snow, the SeaBus is also running on a reduced schedule during peak hours, as one vessel is undergoing scheduled maintenance. Instead of running every 10 minutes, sailings will depart every 15 minutes.

#SeaBus Due to maintenance of the Burrard Otter II, SeaBus sailings will temporarily operate every 15 minutes during peak periods starting Feb 3rd through Feb 7th. Visit our alerts page at https://t.co/2VywcWt5zt to stay up to date ^BB pic.twitter.com/D8eKmF3F3Y — TransLink BC (@TransLink) February 4, 2020

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Carly Yoshida-Butryn