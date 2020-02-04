VANCOUVER -- Drivers are being warned to expect a slower than usual commute during the evening rush hour on Tuesday because of lane closures on the Alex Fraser and Port Mann bridges.

The province said the closures are due to "winter maintenance activities." The Ministry of Transportation said rope-access technicians and traffic control personnel were out on both bridges Tuesday morning to clear snow and ice accumulations on the cables.

The province said more "control operations" could be required throughout the day, but ministry staff are monitoring the weather as well as the conditions on highways and bridges.