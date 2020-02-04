VANCOUVER -- With Metro Vancouver under a snowfall warning and several centimetres of snow expected, at least one university has announced multiple campuses are closed for the day.

Simon Fraser University posted on Twitter shortly after 6 a.m. saying it was closing its Burnaby, Surrey and Vancouver campuses, "due to significant snow forecasted and concerns about commuting conditions and the safety of our community."

The university's buildings will remain open on all campuses, but classes, exams, services and activities will all be cancelled.

Surrey Christian School also announced it was closing all of its pre-kindergarten to Grade 12 campuses, "due to expected changing winter road conditions throughout today."

** Families of childcare programs, you will be notified via email if your program is open or closed. #scs2020 #snowyroads pic.twitter.com/4uNTE7JJ0X — Surrey Christian (@SurreyChristian) February 4, 2020

Environment Canada's forecast for the region predicts anywhere from five to 20 centimetres of snow is expected to fall across B.C.'s south coast.

"Snowfall amounts will vary significantly across the region. The air will be cool, but not truly Arctic, so snowfall amounts will vary with proximity to the water, elevation and intensity of precipitation," Environment Canada's warning said.