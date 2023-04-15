Youth-involved stabbing in Maple Ridge the fifth in Lower Mainland this week

Vancouver -

There was a stabbing “involving youth” in Maple Ridge early Saturday morning, BC Emergency Health Services says.

Three ambulances arrived on scene in the 12000 block of Garden Street around 1:30 a.m., BCEHS writes.

Three people were taken to hospital, one of whom was in critical condition, according to emergency services.

CTV News Vancouver has reached out to the RCMP for more information.

This incident is the fifth stabbing, and third involving youth, in the Lower Mainland this week.

Also on Saturday morning, a man in his 20s was stabbed at the Surrey Central SkyTrain Station.

In North Delta Wednesday night, a 15-year-old was hospitalized after a targeted stabbing outside of an elementary school.

17-year-old Ethan Besflug was fatally stabbed on a transit bus in Surrey Tuesday night.

And a person was found at the Columbia SkyTrain station platform in New Westminster with an apparent stab wound Monday night.

No connection has been made between these attacks.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.