New Westminster police seek 3 suspects after stabbing at Columbia SkyTrain Station

NEW WESTMINSTER, B.C. -

One person has been taken to hospital after a stabbing at Columbia SkyTrain Station Monday night.

The violence caused significant delays for transit users into early Tuesday morning.

Officers from New Westminster and Metro Vancouver Transit Police were called to the station at approximately 11:00 p.m.

“When officers arrived, they located a victim suffering from an apparent stab wound.,” Cst Amanda Steed of Metro Vancouver Transit Police in an email to CTV News.

Steed says the victim was found on the platform with injuries to their abdomen.

The individual was provided with first aid and later transported to hospital.

The NWPD Major Crimes Unit has taken over the case.

Investigators believe two groups were involved in the altercation, which transit police say reportedly spilled onto the tracks.

“Three suspects then fled the SkyTrain station onto Columbia Street. The victim and suspects are not known to each other,” wrote Sgt. Andrew Leaver, of the NWPD in a news release late Tuesday morning.

The first male suspect is believed to be between 18 and 20 years old, and is described as having an olive complexion and thin mustache. Police say he was wearing a black shoulder bag, black coloured beanie, grey hooded sweatshirt, burgundy colored jacket, blue jeans and black shoes at the time of the alleged attack.

The second male suspect is believed to be slightly younger, with an age range between 16 and 18 years old. He is described as having an olive complexion and short dark hair, and was last seen wearing dark jeans, a black hoody with a large white logo on the front, a man purse and dark boots, according to police.

The sole female suspect is believed to be between 16 and 18 years old. Police say at the time of the stabbing, she was wearing a black hoody with white writing on the front, a black jacket, black pants and white running shoes.

“This type of violence occurring in a public place is concerning, and our detectives are working diligently to bring the persons responsible to justice,” Leaver said in the statement.

The station was closed until shortly after 6:30 a.m.Tuesday, so trains did not stop there and riders were forced to board and disembark at alternate stations.

Investigators have not said what may have sparked the violence.

It’s unclear what condition the victim is in, but blood splatters could be seen on the floor of the station, surrounded by evidence markers.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call the Major Crime Unit at 604-529-2430 or send an email to mcucrimetips@nwpolice.org and reference file number 23-5589.