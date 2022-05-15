'Youth' allegedly fleeing police in Prince George hit by car, IIO called in

B.C.'s police watchdog is investigating after a "youth" was seriously injured after being hit by a car while allegedly running away from officers in Prince George.

On Saturday night, around 10 p.m., Mounties were patrolling the CN fairgrounds when they were informed of an assault by security staff, according to a statement from the Prince George RCMP.

"An officer approached the youth in connection with the assault investigation and indicated he was being detained. The youth fled on foot and was subsequently struck by a vehicle," the statement continues.

The youth, whose age was not provided, was taken to the hospital. While the initial assault allegation is being investigated by the Prince George RCMP, the IIO has been called in to "determine whether injuries sustained were as a result of police actions," the statement says.

The IIO is called in whenever there is a serious injury or death during an interaction with police, whether or not there are any allegations of misconduct.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-855-446-8477.