Police have arrested a young man in connection with a bomb threat that was directed at a Kamloops high school Friday morning.

The threat targeted Sa-Hali Secondary School, prompting district officials to cancel all activities that were planned on the grounds for this weekend.

Officers from the Kamloops RCMP detachment were able to determine the school was safe, however, and classes resumed in the mid-afternoon.

“Threats to the school are taken seriously and take a tremendous amount of resources to investigate,” Sa-Hail Secondary said in a message on its website. “It is critically important for parents to stress to their children the consequences of these inappropriate actions regarding such matters in any and all school settings.”

Not long after, the RCMP announced officers had arrested an 18-year-old Kamloops resident. The young man is being held in custody pending a court appearance on Saturday.

Friday's incident was just the latest in a string of threats directed at Kamloops schools, though police have not determined whether there are any links between them. The RCMP previously speculated that media attention about the unsubstantiated threats might have inspired a number of copycats.

Last Wednesday, Sa-Hali Secondary was threatened in a Snapchat video, and a bomb threat was found painted on Valleyview Secondary two days later.

Despite announcing they would have to cancel activities at Sa-Hail Secondary this weekend, officials have since confirmed sports practice and a parents’ athletic meeting scheduled for Friday night would be going ahead as planned.