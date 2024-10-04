'You will see a significant and visible police presence': VPD planning for protests for Oct. 7

Vancouver police have deployed extra resources in anticipation of multiple protests planned for Oct. 7.

“You will see a significant and visible police presence throughout our city,” said Vancouver Police Department Chief Adam Palmer. “We’ll also be working behind the scenes with officers that you will not see to assess and reassess potential risks.”

Oct. 7 marks one year since Hamas’ attack on Israel, killing approximately 1,200 people and kidnapping hundreds more. The attack resulted in Israel's invasion of the Gaza Strip and a war that is still ongoing.

The events in the Middle East have sparked numerous protests in Vancouver and across B.C.

“We've seen violence, hostility, assaults on police officers and members of the public, and incidents of hate during some of these events,” said Palmer.

The VPD has set up additional cameras at Jewish places of worship and has activated its mobile command centre at Vancouver’s Jewish Community Centre.

“All the police forces have been really incredible in working alongside us and meeting with us and ensuring the concerns of the Jewish community are being heard,” said Ezra Shanken, CEO of the Vancouver Jewish Federation.

“I think that we have to recognize that, that we have a community that's been on edge for the entire year since Oct. 7. It's been an incredibly challenging time for the Jewish community.”

Palmer says people should expect traffic disruptions due to the amount of events over the next few days.

“We've got 18 events planned for this weekend. Four of those events are directly related to conflict in the Middle East,” said Palmer at a news conference held at VPD headquarters.

While Palmer did not disclose details on the protests, CTV News has learned that the controversial pro-Palestinian group Samidoun has planned four events over four days as part of what it's calling a "week of action."

One of the group’s leaders was arrested earlier this year during a rally in which she praised the Oct. 7 Hamas attack.

Palmer also announced another arrest Friday in relation to an assault last month in which a Jewish woman was "knocked to the ground, dragged and subjected to antisemitic slurs when she attended a protest."

While Palmer says most protests have been peaceful, some people have broken the law.

“So far, in relation to these particular types of protests, we’ve undertaken 74 criminal investigations and we’ve recommended 47 criminal charges to Crown counsel,” said Palmer.

The Jewish community has multiple events planned for the weekend and Oct. 7, including a candlelight vigil and a service to honour an Israeli Vancouver man killed on Oct. 7.