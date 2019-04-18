

CTV News Vancouver





Mounties in Surrey are investigating after a wrong-way crash left two people injured this week.

In a release issued Thursday, the RCMP officers saw a Hyundai Accent driving south in the northbound lanes of Highway 17 from 104 Avenue shortly after 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

"The vehicle then continued to drive into oncoming traffic as it entered the Highway 1 off-ramp and collided with a Toyota Camry before coming to a stop," police said.

The driver of the Hyundai suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The Camry driver was also hurt, but the extent of their injuries is unknown. The driver of the transport truck was physically unharmed.

The Surrey RCMP's Criminal Collision Investigation Team has taken over the investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has dash cam footage from the area is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.