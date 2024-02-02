'Worst forms of cruelty': Advocates warn of rise of deadly raccoon traps In Metro Vancouver

It appears a growing number of Metro Vancouver homeowners are fed up with raccoons, and they're taking matters into their own hands.

Animal advocates have been finding more traps set on private property, traps they say are cruel and often lead to the animals dying.

The Fur-Bearers – a wildlife advocacy group – said they’re seeing more cases of raccoons trapped by duke cuffs.

“These devices are incredibly inhumane,” said Lesley Fox, the group’s executive director.

The device – made to catch raccoons – traps them by the paw, leaving the animal to struggle until it's released, starves, or frees itself.

A raccoon caught in a trap on Galiano Island in 2020. (Lesley Fox, The Fur-Bearers)

“(They) introduce the potential for some of the worst forms of cruelty that we’ve ever seen,” Fox said.

She cited an incident in Mission in late November.

“Neighbours had reported hearing screams coming from next door, and when they looked out their window, (they saw) three raccoons caught and struggling,” Fox said.

Two of the raccoons had to be euthanized, while the third is still recovering in care.

Some of the injuries suffered by the raccoons trapped in November. (Lesley Fox, The Fur-Bearers)

When animals are caught in the traps, homeowners need to dispose of them any way they can; some, Fox said, are killing them.

“(People are using) carbon monoxide from cars," she said. "Raccoons have been drowned and also killed by a shovel.”

If they’re not killed, the BC SPCA said, many of the animals injure themselves trying to escape, breaking teeth and bones.

“Oftentimes, those injuries are so severe that they can't rehabilitate the animal, and so the only option is humane euthanasia,” said Andrea Wallace, manager of wild animal welfare for BC SPCA.

Instead of trapping, the SPCA said, people should contact professionals. It has started Animal Kind, an online list of accredited pest control companies in B.C. that are humane.

“(They use) exclusion and prevention techniques in making sure wild animals are being treated humanely,” Wallace said.

Wildlife groups want homeowners to take more steps to make their yards unattractive to raccoons and other pests, things like bringing in garbage, keeping property maintained and not leaving food out.

And if raccoons do keep coming back, advocates said to try methods like bright lights and apple cider vinegar rather than trapping.